Two state-of-the-art accessible toilets are set to be installed in Fenland after Fenland District Council successfully bid for £160,000 from the government.

The toilets, called Changing Places toilets after a campaign which began in 2005, are intended for people with a range of severe and profound disabilities who need specialised facilities when they are out and about.

Larger than standard accessible toilets, the Changing Places toilets provide extra equipment such as hoists, curtains, and adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers, to enable people to use them safely and comfortably.

A Changing Places Toilet, designed to be accessible for disabled people. Fenland Council has been given funding for facilities in Wisbech and March

Fenland Council will add the new facilities to new toilets that will be built in Broad Street, March, as part of the March Future High Streets Fund regeneration work and the new Community Pavilion being developed for Wisbech Park.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for parks and open spaces, said the facility will be a fantastic addition to the well-loved Wisbech Park.

He said: “This is great news for residents of Fenland and for potential visitors to the district who will use these facilities, as they will enable people with severe disabilities, their families and carers to go shopping, enjoy a day out and travel without needing to worry about whether they will have access to suitable toilet facilities.”

Cllr Ian Benney, the Council’s Cabinet Member for strategic assets and management, added: “Standard accessible toilets do not meet the needs of all people with a disability so this will make a world of difference for some of our residents and visitors.”