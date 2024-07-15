Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Action follows public vote to switch off water feature

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough’s city centre fountains, which have cost thousands of pounds to repair over the years, are to be permanently removed, it has been revealed.

The move to take out the fountains and the equipment that operates the water feature, which is installed underneath Cathedral Square, follows a public vote last year in favour of permanently switching off the water feature..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the decision has been described as ‘sad’ and ‘disappointing’ by former Peterborough City Council leader John Peach who oversaw their installation as part of a £12 million regeneration of the city centre in 2009.

Peterborough's city centre fountains have cost many thousands of pounds to keep running and are to be removed from the city centre. But former councillor John Peach, inset, who oversaw their installation in 2009, said he is saddened by the decision.,

However the fountains have needed regular repairs recently with costs regularly outstripping the annual £20,000 a year set aside by the council for their maintenance.

Last year it was revealed the cost of repairs would amount to £35,000 prompting councillors to order the water feature be switched off, followed by a poll to gauge public opinion that found many people would be happy if the fountains were turned off for good.

A council spokesperson said: “We have spent no money on the fountains since they were switched off last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The equipment beneath Cathedral Square will be removed and disposed of.”

This graph shows the annual cost of Peterborough's fountains since 2016

Mr Peach said he was sad that the fountains were to be removed completely.

He said: “It is sad the fountains are not still on – especially as they are not being replaced with anything.

"I think it is a waste of money for the council to remove the fountains. They should just be left as they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am disappointed. The fountains were intended as a water feature for the city that would help attract people into the centre.”

Some 25 fountains were installed as part of the £12 million regeneration of the city centre, which included £10 million spent on pulling down the former Norwich Union building in Church Street.

However, the cost of putting in the fountains totalled £340,000.

The money for the city’s transformation was provided by the then East of England Development Agency.