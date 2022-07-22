Charity 'pleasantly surprised' by Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss during Peterborough visit

Charity representatives in Peterborough said they were ‘pleasantly surprised’ by what Liz Truss had to say as she launched her bid to become Prime Minister in the city.

The Foreign Secretary visited Little MIracles in Ravensthorpe yesterday on the first day of campaigning after the Conservative leadership race was reduced to a battle between Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Ms Truss spoke to representatives from the charity, parents and children during her visit. The charity helps thousands of families with disabled children, and youngsters with other additional needs.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visits Little Miracles at Ravensthorpe talking to parents and staff

Michelle King, charity CEO said: “This was a really good opportunity to get views heard. Families with disabled children are some of the most vulnerable and they have found it very difficult to access services. It has been a very difficult two years, and this was an opportunity to raise awareness of their plight.

"What she said was very good, but obviously it will all be about what happens in the future.

“I think she did listen to what everyone had to say. Charities like ours shouldn’t need to exist – we are supporting 24,000 families across 14 sites now, and there needs to be more support for those people. Many are just falling through the cracks.

"She has talked about cutting taxes, but I am interested to hear what impact that will have on services, so things do not get worse for the families we are helping/”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visits Little Miracles at Ravensthorpe.

Ethan, (14), one of the children who has been given support at Little Miracles said: “I didn’t hear much of what she was saying, but it is a good sign she has come to visit and see us.”

Tim Bedward-Jones, chair of governors at the charity and dad of two youngsters who are supported by Little Miracles, said: “I was pleasantly surprised – there is more to Liz than I had perceived.

"But I think she was sincere, and was interested in what we are doing and what we had to say today.”

Ms Truss was put on the spot by some of the children who asked when Boris was getting kicked out, and also said they thought Downing Street cat Larry would make a good Prime Minister.