A Peterborough literacy scheme is running a festive campaign to gift books to disadvantaged children this Christmas.

Peterborough Reads is calling for members of the public to donate new books – suitable for children aged 9-11 – which will be distributed through schools and volunteers to children most in need this Christmas.

It comes as the cost of living continues to rise across the UK – putting pressure on families financially this festive season.

Peterborough Reads is running a campaign to donate books to children most in need this Christmas

Sally Atkinson, manager for Peterborough Reads, said: “With the current cost of living crisis impacting families across the city and research showing that so many children don’t own a single book, we’re asking people to support this scheme for Christmas if they have the means.

"We want to make sure that every child in Peterborough can enjoy the many benefits of reading, from improved attainment to better wellbeing - and this is one way to help.

"Thank you to everyone who donates a book.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many of the children who receive a book it will be their very first. Research shows that one in 11 disadvantaged children in Peterborough do not have a single book of their own – making them six times more likely to read below the expected level for their age.

Books can be donated at either The Cresset, in Bretton, or the Metro Bank, in Long Causeway, by Friday 16 December.