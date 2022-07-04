East Community Pre-school's Miss Lexer Lavu

A Peterborough pre-school is re-opening after it was closed for a year.

East Community Pre-school, at the East Community Centre, in Padholme Road, is set to reopen in September this year.

The Light House Community Group charity, which took over the East Community Centre at the start of the pandemic, has been working closely with the Early Years department at Peterborough City Council and education watchdog Ofsted to register the pre-school under the charity.

It comes after the former charity overseeing the pre-school closed its doors after the summer holiday in 2021.

East Community Pre-school trustee Miss Lexer Lavu said: "Our main focus over the last nine months has been to get everything in place to get the pre-school re-open as quickly as possible to minimise any further disruption to local families.

"We are grateful for the support from Peterborough City Council and Ofsted to help us achieve this.”

East Community Pre-school has employed a new staffing team for when it re-opens in September 2022 and plans to improve the level of support for children attending the pre-school.

“We hope to welcome lots of prospective parents and children to our registration open day,” Miss Lavu said.

"Different activity stations will be set up for the children to play on the day and light refreshments will be provided for those attending.

"In order to register a child with us, please bring ID for the child.”