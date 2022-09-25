Cosmetic firm to create six jobs with opening of Laser Clinic in Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre
Goal is to increase the number of staff over six months
A cosmetics company is expecting to create at least six jobs when it opens in Peterborough.
The Laser Clinic, which is completing the fitting out of a unit in the Queensgate shopping centre, is set to throw open its doors to the public on Friday.
Clinic owner Matt Sands said the outlet would initially employ five full-time staff and one part-time but that number would increase over the next six months.
The fast growing Laser Clinic business had earmarked Peterborough as a priority destination as the company expanded its operations.
Clinic Manager Sara Sands said: “We are very much looking forward to opening a clinic in Peterborough.
“We feel that we have found the ideal location at Queensgate and look forward to serving as many people as possible with affordable and life changing hair removal and skin treatments which contribute to greater wellbeing, improved self-esteem and confidence."