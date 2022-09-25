A cosmetics company is expecting to create at least six jobs when it opens in Peterborough.

The Laser Clinic, which is completing the fitting out of a unit in the Queensgate shopping centre, is set to throw open its doors to the public on Friday.

Clinic owner Matt Sands said the outlet would initially employ five full-time staff and one part-time but that number would increase over the next six months.

The fast growing Laser Clinic business had earmarked Peterborough as a priority destination as the company expanded its operations.

Clinic Manager Sara Sands said: “We are very much looking forward to opening a clinic in Peterborough.