Construction of Nene Park's 34.25 metres high Olympic-grade Climbing Wall and activity centre hoped to start this year

Essential improvement works start today

Nene Park bosses have voiced hopes that construction will start on an Olympic-grade Climbing Wall and activity centre later this year.

Although fund-raising for the £10 million venture is still ongoing, it is hoped building work will get under way on the 34.25 metres high Climbing Wall and centre, earmarked for a site near Gunwade Lake in Ferry Meadows, during 2025.

The announcement came as Nene Park Trust started work today (January 16) on a series of improvements to the Lakeside that it says will move it ‘another step closer’ to the construction of the new Lakeside Activity Centre.

This image shows how the Olympic-grade Climbing Wall and Lakeside Activity Centre could appear at Ferry Meadows, Peterborough, once completed

The new works, which have been funded by the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), involve essential infrastructure maintenance and improvements which include upgrades on the pumping station, sewerage and a refurbishment of the public toilet block.

It will mean that the Lakeside area toilet block will be temporarily closed and visitors will need to use the facilities at the Lakeside Kitchen & Bar or the public toilet block at the Welcome Area near the Visitor Centre end of Ferry Meadows.

The Lakeside toilet block is expected to reopen by the end of March.

More accessible car parking spaces will also be created as part of this work and the Trust will also be starting work to widen parts of Lakeside road and to improve drainage and surfacing.

This cutaway image shows how the Olympic-grade Climbing Wall and Lakeside Activity Centre could appear at Ferry Meadows, Peterborough, once completed

A Trust spokesperson said: “These essential works take the Trust another step further towards the creation of the new Lakeside Activity Centre.

"There is still further fundraising needed for this exciting project but the plan is to be in a position to start construction later this year.”

Andrew MacDermott, director of operations and growth, said: “These improvements reflect the Trust’s commitment to enhancing facilities across our entire estate, ensuring high-quality, accessible spaces for everyone to

enjoy.

"We’re excited to see these upgrades take shape and look forward to their completion, welcoming visitors to an even better Lakeside area in the near future.”

Al Kingsley, Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority’s chair of the Business Board, said: “It is great to hear that UKSPF funding will improve the accessibility and surfacing of Ferry Meadows.

"It’s a fantastic part of Peterborough, and this support ensures that everyone in our community can enjoy this beautiful green space.”

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

When did we first hear about the Lakeside Activity Centre?

Plans for the Lakeside Activity Centre were first unveiled in 2018, when the cost was expected to be £5 million.

It was originally hoped the centre would open in 2020 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, where climbing was expected to feature for the first time.

The project eventually secured planning approval from Peterborough City Council in 2021 despite opposition from many local people who did not want to see a huge building in the countryside.

The centre has also been earmarked to receive £1.5 million of Government money through the Peterborough Towns Fund.

Once completed the Olympic-grade Climbing Wall will be one of the tallest structures in Peterborough.

TALLEST BUILDINGS IN PETERBOROUGH:

Peterborough Cathedral - 44 metres.

Cumberland House, in St Mary's Court - 40 metres.

Apex House, in London Road - 34 metres.

What will go in the Lakeside Activity Centre?

The Lakeside Activity Centre is intended to be an all year-round, all-weather indoor activity centre that will feature one of the country’s largest Clip ‘n Climb arenas suitable for all ages and an Olympic- standard climbing facility.

There will also be a natural-themed indoor toddler play area, an additional café and private hire spaces for community groups.

The centre is expected to create 31 jobs and to generate £2 million a year for the city’s economy.

The Lakeside Activity Centre is part of Nene Park Trust’s 30 year masterplan to transform Nene Park and extend its reach across the city promoting healthy lifestyles, building communities and celebrating culture.