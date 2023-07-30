News you can trust since 1948
Congratulations as Peterborough direct mail company celebrates 25 years of business in Peterborough

Highlight was so secret, no one could be told
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 30th Jul 2023, 05:01 BST- 2 min read

​A direct mail specialist in Peterborough is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

KJS Print to Mail, based in Astore Park, Padholme Road East, Boongate, was created by directors Stuart Speechley and Kevin Brown in 1998.

The company, which employs 20 staff, counts among the highlights of the two-and- a-half decades being chosen to print the security passes for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee flotilla river pageant in 2012.

Staff at KJS in Peterborough which is celebrating its 25th anniversaryStaff at KJS in Peterborough which is celebrating its 25th anniversary
Mr Speechley said: “This involved handling an extremely high level of personal and sensitive data which shows the level of trust our client had in us.

"It also involved producing three waterproof books for use by the Metropolitan Police in case of terrorist attacks.

"It was such a privilege to work on this project but it was so secretive we couldn’t tell anyone.”

It was one of a number of highlights during years that have seen many changes in the print and direct mailing world.

Stuart Speechley and Kevin Brown, who founded KJS in Peterborough, are celebrating the company's 25th anniversary.Stuart Speechley and Kevin Brown, who founded KJS in Peterborough, are celebrating the company's 25th anniversary.
Mr Speechley said: “The last 25 years has been quite some journey and has brought many great times as well as challenges.

Investment in eco-technology

"We have always adapted prior to and with the changing landscape, always investing in the latest technology to ensure we remain at the forefront of our industry.

“All of this would have not been possible without having a great team around us.”

"We have exceptional and dedicated account managers, IT Studio and production staff.

"A few of them have been with us on the journey from the early days.

"In fact our IT Manager James Pawlak started with us at the age of 16 and turned 40 this month.

Mr Speechley said: “As for the next 25 years, we strongly believe that there is still a long term need for direct mail.

"We will of course continue to enhance our environmental credentials, something that is always at the forefront of all our purchases.

"In 2016 we were one of the first printing companies to invest in a LED UV low energy printing press, the installation of a paperwrapping line in 2021 to replace plastic wrapping, and the fitting of solar panels to provide us with sustainable energy.”

