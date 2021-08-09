Peterborough direct mail firm invests £250,000 in eco-friendly technology

Stuart Speechley, director of KJS Print To Mail.

KJS Print to Mail, based in Astore Park, Padholme Road East, Boongate, has just taken delivery of an innovative paper wrapping line which will replace plastic based poly wrapping.

Stuart Speechley, director of the firm which has 28 staff and provides print and mail services to many sectors including the charities, travel companies, finance firms, theatre and leisure and commercial markets, said: “The journey into paperwrap has not been an easy one.

“As it was an untested area for us and the machines are expensive, we were looking for a way in at entry level.

“We looked at several options from various manufacturers, one of them was based in Italy and unfortunately the trip out there to view the machine clashed exactly with the Covid outbreak.

“We finally settled on a CMC JWR machine that complimented our other CMC envelope inserting equipment so, a great fit for us.

“We already have several clients who have moved their titles from polywrap to the new paperwrap

machine and I am sure it will be an area of the business that will naturally grow over the coming year.

“As part of our drive towards greener more sustainable print and direct mail, all of the paper

including the reels used for paper wrapping are either sourced as recycled stock or are carbon

balanced through the Woodland Trust.

“Our customers receive a certificate from the Woodland Trust to show how much carbon dioxide they have removed and what area of trees have been replanted for the paper they have used.”

Mr Speechley added: “Traditionally many mailed items, catalogues books and magazines have been, and still are mailed in plastic film on polywrapping machines.

“Our journey away from using single use plastics started a couple of years ago.

“We actively started to get our customers to mail either in envelopes or compostable potato starch wrap.

“The issue still with potato starch wrap is that some councils do not accept it in the compost waste and also the recipient is not entirely sure what bin to place it in.