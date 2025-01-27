Concerns voiced for Peterborough city centre as uncertainty grows over future of WH Smith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP vows to keep watch on situation

Concerns have been voiced for Peterborough city centre after retail giant WH Smith confirmed that it is looking to sell its high street stores.

Civic leaders say they are monitoring the situation as the store occupied by the news, books and stationery retailer is set in a prominent location in Bridge Street and is also home to the city centre’s Post Office.

They are concerned at both the possible loss of another leading retailer from the city centre and ensuring a central location for Peterborough’s main Post Office.

Concerns have been voiced about the future of retailer WH Smith in Peterborough

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer of Peterborough Positive, which operates the Business Improvement District, said: “We are monitoring the situation.

"It would be a shame to lose WH Smith but this isn’t the situation at the moment.

"However, if the unit does become vacant it is in a prime location and we have to see it as an opportunity for another business.

"And I would like to see the Post Office retained in the city centre as it is used by many people.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “It is important that we keep stores open in the city centre so we can attract new shops and businesses into the city, so I’ll be keeping a close eye on this issue.

"Everyone knows high streets have changed a lot over the last few years with the rise of internet and discount shopping.

He said: “WH Smith is a well-known brand in Peterborough and across the country.

"It is troubling it has been reported that the owner has been looking to sell the high street stores, creating uncertainty for employees and shoppers.”

In a statement to the London Exchange today, WH Smith’s confirmed that it is looking to sell its high street business to focus on its global travel offering.

It stated: “WHSmith confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options for this profitable and cash generative part of the Group, including a possible sale.

“Over the past decade, WHSmith has become a focused global travel retailer. The Group's Travel business has over 1,200 stores across 32 countries, and three-quarters of the Group's revenue and 85 per cent of its trading profit comes from the Travel business.”

The retailer last year announced plans to close 20 stores over three years. The Bridge Street store was not on the list of stores earmarked for closure.

In recent years, Bridge Street has seen the departure of Marks & Spencer, which moved from Bridge Street to the Queensgate Shopping Centre before closing last year, Mothercare, TK Maxx and New Look.