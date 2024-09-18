Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

30 reservations made in just weeks

Take a look around some of the first apartments to be completed at the £70 million Cross Keys Homes-owned development in Peterborough.

Tenants are due to start moving into the nine-storey Indigo apartments from October 7.

About 320 apartments of various sizes across two linked blocks have been under construction for about two years on the site for the former Solstice nightclub and city market.

The lounge in a three bedroom flat at the new Cross Keys Homes Indigo apartments development at Northminster, Peterborough

Many Horspole, lettings area director for estate agents William H Brown, said that 131 units in the first block should be completed by the end of the month.

The second block of 145 flats should be ready by February next year. There are about 40 flats in a central area linking the blocks.

The apartments have been built to meet the need for affordable homes with rents 20 per cent less than market value.

She said: "We are anticipating a good take-up and the early indicators are that people are really positive about it.

"We have more than 30 reservations on the site and that’s just in the last couple of weeks.”

She said that rents would start at £752 per calendar month for a one-bedroom apartment and at £945 per calendar month for a two bedroom apartment.

“Some have nice cathedral balcony access so they will be a little bit more expensive.

"We launched on August 23 and had a really good response – people reserving apartments were coming through on a daily basis.

She added: There are criteria to be met. Joint income can’t exceed £80,000 a year and tenants must have a link to Peterborough.”