The mountain climb may involve “silly costumes”

A team of colleagues from a Peterborough security company are preparing to scale a mountain for a good cause.

Colleagues from Jenson Group Solutions, in Mallard Road, will scale the 1,085m tall Mount Snowdon later this month.

Their adventure begins on Friday, April 25, when they will begin their four-hour journey to Wales.

Jenson Group are to climb Mt Snowdon to raise money for the charity Inspire+. Inset (left): Ben and Katy. Inset (right): Ben, Katy, Vince and GB Olympic Silver Medalist, Ed Lowe.

Director Ben Donovan, said: "We’ll tackle the climb on Saturday before returning back to Peterborough on Sunday, 27th April. For this challenge, we’ve chosen to support an amazing charity: Inspire+ - a sports and education charity that we’ve been working closely with for the past 18 months.

“So far, we have fundraised just over £1,000 but we want to get £2,000.”

The team say if they reach their fundraising goal before the walk, the firm’s directors will scale the mountain in “silly costumes”.

A company spokesperson added: “This will be our biggest challenge yet. None of the team have ever done a walk quite like this before, although the directors are avid cyclists and runners.”

The colleagues are hoping to raise £2000 for Inspire+.

The team recently visited Inspire+, based in Grantham.

Vincent Brittain, inspire+ founder and CEO commented: “I'm delighted that Jensen Group has chosen inspire+ as their Charity of the Year and is taking on this fantastic fundraising challenge to support the charity's work. The money raised on the challenge will make a real difference in helping us provide children and young people with resources and support to keep them healthy, happy and active.”

To support the team, visit their JustGiving page.