Coffee and wine bar plan unveiled for Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
New plans have been drawn up to open an artisan coffee and wine bar in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The venture involves the use of a kiosk at the Cumbergate end of the shopping centre.
The application that focuses on Kiosk 3 has been submitted to Peterborough.
According to documents with the application, the plans have been put together by Kenan Kama, of Teka Services, St David’s Square, Fengate, Peterborough.
The application states the aim is to create a ‘destination that fosters a vibrant social atmosphere for an artisan coffee and wine bar.
"We seek to create a space that amalgamates the sophistication of a wine bar with the conviviality of an artisan coffee haven.”
The proposed venue is near the Tap and Tandoor gastro pub and restaurant.
The application states: “Tap and Tandoor has seamlessly become a part of the locality, our artisan coffee and wine bar would similarly align with the culture and lifestyle of the area.”