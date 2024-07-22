Civic Society makes donation in bid to save iconic Peterborough Arch sculpture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nene Park Trust seeking to raise £3,000 to maintain and repair artwork that is normally located on Longthorpe Parkway

Peterborough Civic Society has answered a call to save an iconic piece of city art – with a £1,000 donation.

The Peterborough Arch, normally located on the Longthorpe Parkway, is currently in need of vital repairs and maintenance after three decades of welcoming drivers to the city.

The Nene Park Trust, who look after the sculpture, along with a number of other pieces in their collection, are looking to raise £3,000 for the works, and have appealed for help from residents across Peterborough.

The iconic Peterborough Arch

After The Peterborough Telegraph published the appeal, the city’s Civic Society have now come to help, making a substantial donation to the project.

"This sculpture has been a source of great pride to the residents of Peterborough"

David Turnock, chairman of the society, said: “Peterborough Civic Society very much welcomed the news that the Peterborough Arch sculpture has been restored and just £3000 of funding is now required in order to have the piece back in its rightful place alongside Longthorpe Parkway.

"We therefore felt it was important for our Society to support this appeal with a donation of £1000 so that this can happen.

"This sculpture has been a source of great pride to the residents of Peterborough ever since it was first placed here by the Peterborough Development Corporation and we look forward to seeing it back in place.

"The setting of the Peterborough Arch is important so we hope that the Nene Park Trust will fully clear the scrub that has grown up over recent years in the open area for the sculpture so it is seen to best effect.”

The total cost of the repairs was £50,000, but much of that has been met with funding from The Henry Moore Foundation and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Events being held this summer

A spokesperson for the Nene Park Trust said: “We believe that by restoring Peterborough Arch sculpture we are protecting and preserving a much-loved and important part of Peterborough’s history. With your help we can safeguard this symbol of Peterborough for future generations.”

The much-loved sculpture was commissioned by the Peterborough Development Corporation in the 1980s as part of Peterborough’s expansion and was designed and created by renowned artist Lee Grandjean.

It has been enjoyed by drivers along Longthorpe Parkway and visitors to Thorpe Meadows since 1988, and provides a unique landmark on the western approach to the city.

A series of events are being held this summer in a bid to raise funds for the works to repair the arch.

Youngsters can take part in a competition to decorate your own Peterborough Arch to represent your favourite places, activities and/or people in Peterborough. Winners will be able to see their work displayed in Nene Park.

For more information, visit https://www.nenepark.org.uk/save-peterborough-arch-competition

There are also free craft sessions taking place at Ferry Meadows from 10am – 12pm on August 8 and August 12

To donate to the campaign to save the arch, visit https://www.nenepark.org.uk/donate/save-peterborough-arch