Campaign launched to save 'Peterborough Arch' that has welcomed visitors to city for 30 years

Arch been located on Longthorpe Parkway – but has been taken down for restoration

A campaign to save an iconic Peterborough sculpture has been launched – with thousands of pounds needed to restore the much loved piece.

Peterborough Arch has been welcoming visitors and residents to the City for over 30 years, but you may have noticed it hasn't been at it's usual spot in Thorpe Meadows, next to Longthorpe Parkway recently, as it has been removed for restoration.

With repair costs exceeding £50,000, Nene Park Trust has received grant funding already received from The Henry Moore Foundation and The National Lottery Heritage Fund but is now in need of additional public support.

The iconic Peterborough Arch. Photo: Nene Park Trust

The Fundraising team at Nene Park Trust has launched a public appeal, hoping to raise an additional £3,000 towards repair costs and to go towards the ongoing restoration and the maintenance and development of the entire Sculpture Collection.

A spokesperson said: “We have already received some grant funding towards this, but need your help to reach our fundraising goal to save this much-loved and iconic sculpture.

“We believe that by restoring Peterborough Arch sculpture we are protecting and preserving a much-loved and important part of Peterborough’s history. With your help we can safeguard this symbol of Peterborough for future generations.”

The much-loved sculpture was commissioned by the Peterborough Development Corporation in the 1980s as part of Peterborough’s expansion and was designed and created by renowned artist Lee Grandjean.

It has been enjoyed by drivers along Longthorpe Parkway and visitors to Thorpe Meadows since 1988, and provides a unique landmark on the western approach to the city.

The Sculpture is part of the Peterborough Sculpture Collection that was established by Peterborough Development Corporation during the development of Peterborough as a New Town.

During the 1970s and 80s Peterborough Development Corporation bought and commissioned new artworks by some of the best British sculptors working at the time.

They selected artworks that linked with the architectural style and planning of Peterborough and created a collection that reflected the diverse subject matter and practice of British sculptors creating new work at that time.

The aim was to create a culturally rich city and a reference point in time for future generations. The Collection currently comprises of thirty sculptures including important works by Antony Gormley and Anthony Caro.

For more information, or to donate to the campaign, visit https://www.nenepark.org.uk/Appeal/save-peterborough-arch