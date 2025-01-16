Church of England yet to confirm additional support for Peterborough Cathedral amid crisis appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Church of England provides limited support to Cathedrals in England.

The Church of England is yet to confirm if it will offer Peterborough any additional support following its crisis appeal.

On Monday (January 16), the city’s Cathedral launched a ‘Cathedral in Crisis’ campaign in a bid to raise £300,000 by the end of March in order to plug a hole in its finances due to rising costs.

Launch of the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis Appeal . Photo: David Lowndes.

Cathedrals in England are responsible their own finances and are independent from the central institutions of the Church of England, although the church does provide grants from its historic reserves to pay for key lay staff, such as the Dean of the Cathedral.

Following the Cathedral’s, appeal, the Peterborough Telegraph has asked the Church of England is there is any further help that can be offered.

A response specific to Peterborough is yet to be received with the Church of England stating this it is unable to comment on the finances of an individual cathedral.

A Church of England spokesperson has said: "Our Cathedrals are a central part of the nation's cherished historical and cultural heritage as well as providing spiritual and pastoral support to their communities.

"They attract million of visitors every year and provide jobs and an economic boost to their regions, hosting cultural and civic gatherings as well as worship. Many also provide practical help to people through social action projects.

"The Cathedrals were packed with people for Advent services, carols and Christmas services over the recent festive period - with many coming to hear and seek comfort and spiritual inspiration from the world famous choral music.

"This is just one example of how central they are to their local communities and the life of the nation.

"The costs of maintaining our Cathedrals are considerable. We very much hope that the Government renews the Listed Places of Worship grant scheme, due to expire at the end of March, which currently refunds the VAT on repairs to listed churches: this makes an essential contribution towards the maintenance and repair of these exceptionally special places.”

A means to donate to the Cathedral is available at https://donate.kindlink.com/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/7703.

To find out more, visit https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/