Children and staff at Castor CoE Primary School celebrate VE Day
Pupils reflect on historic moment
Pupils and staff at a Peterborough primary school enjoyed a day long celebration to mark VE Day.
The youngsters and staff at Castor Church of England Primary School dressed in red, white and blue, or in many cases, in 1940s-type clothing for the day long commemoration.
The school took part in a two minutes’ silence, there was a period of reflection on the significance of the occasion and there was drinks and biscuits for all.
Suzie Phillips, head teacher at the school which has 182 pupils, said: “It was a lovely day.”
