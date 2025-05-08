Children and staff at Castor CoE Primary School celebrate VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils reflect on historic moment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and staff at a Peterborough primary school enjoyed a day long celebration to mark VE Day.

The youngsters and staff at Castor Church of England Primary School dressed in red, white and blue, or in many cases, in 1940s-type clothing for the day long commemoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school took part in a two minutes’ silence, there was a period of reflection on the significance of the occasion and there was drinks and biscuits for all.

Suzie Phillips, head teacher at the school which has 182 pupils, said: “It was a lovely day.”