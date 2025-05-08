Children and staff at Castor CoE Primary School celebrate VE Day

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 8th May 2025, 16:18 BST
Pupils reflect on historic moment

Pupils and staff at a Peterborough primary school enjoyed a day long celebration to mark VE Day.

The youngsters and staff at Castor Church of England Primary School dressed in red, white and blue, or in many cases, in 1940s-type clothing for the day long commemoration.

The school took part in a two minutes’ silence, there was a period of reflection on the significance of the occasion and there was drinks and biscuits for all.

Suzie Phillips, head teacher at the school which has 182 pupils, said: “It was a lovely day.”

