Charity night at Peterborough restaurant raises over £2800

Martin Collcott, Zillur Hussain (chairman of the Zi Foundation) and Chavdar Zhelev from the Tavan restaurant with a cheque to supply 900 students from three Bangladesh schools with uniforms following the restaurants fundraising evening.

The event was hosted at Tavan on Lincoln Road on Wednesday (December 22) and was attended by several local charities.

Owner Mr Chad, along with Martin Colcott, organised the event which raised money in support of the Zi Foundation.

The foundation is run by popular local figure Zillur Hussain, which pledges to support people both in Peterborough and further afield in Bangladesh and across the world.

The charity has carried out several events in the city over the past year, which has included donating thousands of meals.

The foundation has also financed the building of three schools in remote areas of Bangladesh.

The money raised from the event will be used to provide school uniforms to the over 900 pupils at these schools.

Mr Hussain said: “I would like to thank everyone that attended the foundation’s first charity night and especially Martin for helping to organise it.

“The money will do so much good by helping to support the education of almost 1000 children in Bangladesh.”