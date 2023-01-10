The fight night will take place on February 18 this year – and will support Peterborough Area Down’s Syndrome Group

An upcoming charity boxing event is raising money and awareness for a charity supporting children and adults in Peterborough with Down’s syndrome.

The event will take place at Top Yard School of Boxing Peterborough, in Newark Road, on the evening of February 18 this year.

Organised by self-proclaimed motivational speaker, Atiq Rehman, fundraiser and founder of Unspoken, the event will help Peterborough Area Down’s Syndrome Group.

"We would like to share how amazing and inspiring these children are in our city and help them as much as we can,” Atiq said.

Atiq, who was one of the organisers behind a Good Deeds marathon for 24 hours, will be entering the ring to take on Rhys Nathan Bowyer, who has Down’s syndrome, in the main event of the evening.

The rematch follows on from their first bout last year – where Rhys emerged victorious by knocking out Atiq.

"I have never met such an amazing character full of life and so brave,” Atiq said. “The change in him since he won is incredible and to witness these children in the boxing session was amazing.

"I want to raise as much money as I can for them and bring awareness to others to say if I have a child with Down’s syndrome introduce them to the group and let them shine.

“Peterborough has the most amazing talents, people and communities. I just want people to wake up and see the good.”

For information about tickets, contact Waj on 07960 104867.

