The final transfer of land at Bishop’s Road to the city’s new university to support the creation of a new ‘Living Lab’ has been recommended for approval.

The land is currently used by the Regional Pool as a car park but is set to house the phase three development of the Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough development on the Embankment.

The ‘Living Lab’- which will feature an interactive science centre and education space open to the public- was given planning approval in December.

Peterborough Regional Pool.

In order to facilitate the development, the council must officially release the 1.3 acres of land to its Joint Venture Company, with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (Peterborough HE Property Company Ltd). In total, the council has committed to releasing approximately 13.5 acres of land, based on market value, in return for shares in the company.

The council is investigating alternative arrangements for parking at the pool. An application has previously been submitted to create a temporary car park on vacant land adjacent to the pool but this has now been deemed unsuitable.

A separate application on football pitches next to the athletics track is expected to be submitted. Funding has been secured by the Combined Authority through the Getting Building Fund.

Construction is expected to begin in February, with the building to be ready to open to students in the summer of 2024.

A CGI image of how the phase 3 building is expected to look.

Principal Ross Renton said: “The Living Lab, which will be a wonderful asset for Peterborough. The city’s new university is already helping to transform lives and we’re excited about bringing to life this next phase.”