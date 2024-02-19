Charge your electric car for just £1 at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows during half term
Drivers of electric cars can charge their vehicle for just £1 at Ferry Meadows during this half term.
There are now 26 EV chargers installed at the new Lakeside car park in Ferry Meadows.
Whether you are taking the dog for a long walk, the kids for a cycle ride, you have booked onto any of the park’s half term events or activities or you just want to enjoy the play areas or cafes, park up and charge your vehicle for £1 while you enjoy spending time in the Park.
It’s very easy to use the EV chargers at Ferry Meadows. Either use the Monta App or charge by scanning the QR code on the signs near the charging points. The normal charging rate at Ferry Meadows is 40p per kwh, which is in line with other public charging stations.
Andrew MacDermott, Director of Operations and Growth here at Nene Park Trust said, “We’re really pleased to be able to offer reliable electric vehicle charging to our visitors at Ferry Meadows. This investment supports the electrification of our park vehicles and enables those coming from further away to do so with confidence they can charge whilst here. We generate substantial solar electricity onsite and also buy only renewable electricity from our supplies in our aim to support our efforts to reach net zero and reduce our use of fossil fuels.”