Charge your electric car for just £1 at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows during half term

The offer is in place during half term

Drivers of electric cars can charge their vehicle for just £1 at Ferry Meadows during this half term.

There are now 26 EV chargers installed at the new Lakeside car park in Ferry Meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are taking the dog for a long walk, the kids for a cycle ride, you have booked onto any of the park’s half term events or activities or you just want to enjoy the play areas or cafes, park up and charge your vehicle for £1 while you enjoy spending time in the Park.

It’s very easy to use the EV chargers at Ferry Meadows. Either use the Monta App or charge by scanning the QR code on the signs near the charging points. The normal charging rate at Ferry Meadows is 40p per kwh, which is in line with other public charging stations.