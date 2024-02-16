WATCH: All you need to know about the works taking place at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone who has visited Ferry Meadows in recent weeks and months will have seen the huge works taking place in the main car park.

The works started in November to make a huge change on the ‘welcome area’ at the park, and are scheduled to finish on April 14, in time for the spring and summer sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the biggest – and most welcome – additions is the creation of Changing Places Toilets at the park. The toilets are designed to be more accessible for people with disabilities, and includes a hoist, height adjustable changing bench as well as space for carers.

Extensive works are taking place at Ferry Meadows at the moment. Pictures and Video: Nene Park Trust

A new canopy area will also be created gathering together the car park machines, information displays and creating a focal point connecting to the toilets.

The landscaping in the area will be further improved ensuring a clear arrival point for visitors with a realigned footpath, taking visitors from the welcome area more directly to the Visitor Centre. A new central feature Elm tree and increased seating both in the centre and around the edge of the area have been designed to ‘create a greater sense of place.’

The new landscaping will include increased biodiversity-rich planting and sculptural features such as habitat features and an arch covered walkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new, large bike storage area is also being built for the park.

What the new welcome area will look like

These designs are centred around the use of timber in both its raw and engineered formats making the most of its versatility, embedded carbon and natural aesthetic.