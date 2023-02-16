Century Square trial: Jury hears alleged victim describe moment he was stabbed

A teenager described how he and his friend were stabbed multiple times in a Peterborough park in broad daylight.

The attack is said to have happened at around 5.45pm on May 31 last year in the park in Century Square.

Cambridge Crown Court has heard that a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old suffered several stab wounds in the incident.

The scene of the alleged stabbing at Century Square, Millfield

Five teenagers - Milan Pollak (18) of Shakespeare Avenue, Peterborough, Rudolf Gregor (19) of Midland Road, Peterborough, and three others, aged 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

They have pleaded not guilty.

‘It was so quick’

On Wednesday, the jury in the trial heard a police interview carried out by the 17-year-old alleged victim a couple of days after the incident.

In it, he described how he had been stabbed three times in the incident – twice in his back and once to his hand.

He said he had been with his friends in the park when he received a message on social media network Snapchat from a girl, asking where he was.

He said a few minutes later, he saw a group of people circling the park.

The teenager told the interviewing police officer the first youth had approached him and stabbed him with what he described as a kitchen knife with a blue handle.

He said he had been stabbed in the back.

He said he was then stabbed by a second youth.

He said: “He (the first youth) stabbed me, and then went for my friend. Then a different guy came to me. It was so quick.”

The teenager told the officer he had been having “an exchange of words” with the first alleged attacker when he was stabbed by the second youth.

He said: “I turned round, and he (the second attacker) had a long blade in his hand.”

When asked about the second knife, he said: “It was a big knife. It was a massive knife, some different level knife.”

The teenager said the second alleged attacker then went and attacked his friend.

He said he was then stabbed in his hand by a third person.

He said: “He (the third attacker) came out of no-where. When I was stabbed in the hand, there was too much blood.”

He was again asked about the knife used, and said the third knife had been a "massive” knife.

He described several people attacking his friend in the park.

‘Heard my friend shouting’

He said: “I heard my friend shouting. Then I realised he had been stabbed.”

He added that he was ‘not sure’ why he had been attacked.

Opening the case on Tuesday, Christopher Paxton, prosecuting, said it was alleged that the group had intended to kill the two alleged victims, saying they all “had a shared intention to kill.”

The court has also seen CCTV from a shop in near-by Lincoln Road, taken moments before the alleged incident, where the group of defendants are seen to buy three knives.

All five defendants are charged with two counts of attempted murder.

They also all face two counts of wounding with intent - an alternative to the counts of attempted murder, and they each face a count of possession of a blade in a public place. They all deny all charges against them.