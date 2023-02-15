A group of teenagers bought knives from a shop minutes before launching an attack on two youths in a park in Peterborough, a jury has been told.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that two teenagers - one aged 17, one aged 18 - suffered a number of stab wounds in the incident in the park in Century Square on May 31 last year.

Five teenagers - Milan Pollak (18) of Shakespeare Avenue, Peterborough, Rudolf Gregor (19) of Midland Road, Peterborough, and three others, aged 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons have been charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident. They have pleaded not guilty.

The jury were told the incident happened in Century Square

On Tuesday (February 14) Christopher Paxton, prosecuting, opened the case to a jury at the court on the opening day of the trial, and told jurors the prosecution case was that each of the defendants ‘had a shared intention to kill’ when they launched the attack.

He told the jury the two alleged victims had been in the park at around 5.45pm on May 31, when the incident happened.

He said the group of defendants had arrived on near-by Alma Road by taxi at 5.31pm.

He said the group then walked to Lincoln Road, where CCTV captured them going into a shop.

Mr Paxton said two of the group were seen going to the aisle where the knives were kept. He said the CCTV captured audio and video, recorded two of the group discussing the knives, with Gregor saying: “The cameras though, they got us.”

Mr Paxton said: “He was right - but he, nor the others, were deterred.”

The court was told one of the group paid cash for three knives - and when they were questioned about why they were buying the knives by the shopkeeper, he was told they were going to be used at a party, and there ‘was a suggestion of a barbecue.’

He said: “The time is now 5.42pm - 11 minutes after the five were dropped off in a taxi.

“One of the victims will tell you he was in the playpark, where the slides and swings are. “He was there with friends.

“He will tell you he saw ‘too many people walking to Century Square.

“He says he considered leaving, before he saw five people come into the park, and they attacked him and his friend.”

Mr Paxton said: “Each one of the defendants was there, they were present to lend their support to the attack, and we say shared the same intention - we say to kill that man.”

The jury were told one of the victims ‘tried to reason with one of the attackers’ but Mr Paxton said: “There was no reasoning with him as he stabbed out.”

Both alleged victims suffered a number of stab wounds, and were given first aid by residents living near-by, were taken to hospital.

The jury were told no knives were recovered, but knife packaging was found near the scene.

The court was told the five were all arrested in the next two days. One of the defendants, when arrested, said: “How did you lot find us so quickly?”

Mr Paxton said: “All five were interviewed, and each was asked questions about the incident. As is their right, each defendant replied ‘no comment.’”

The court was also told blood from one of the victims was found on a trainer belonging to one of the defendants.

All five defendants are charged with two counts of attempted murder. They also all face two counts of wounding with intent - an alternative to the counts of attempted murder, and they each face a count of possession of a blade in a public place. They all deny all charges against them.