Carole Hughes with Anna's Hope volunteers presenting book prizes to staff and pupils at Castor C of E Primary School following their fundraising for the charity

Pupils at a Peterborough school are celebrating after winning top prize in a charity competition.

The youngsters of Castor Church of England Primary School raised the most money of all the schools that took part in a 5k run for Peterborough’s Anna’s Hope charity.

They raised £1,733 when they took part in the Anna’s Hope Schools’ Challenge and competed in the Anna’s Hope 5K which formed part of the 2023 AEPG Great Eastern Run.

The school was presented with Anna’s Hope Schools’ Challenge Trophy by Carole Hughes, founder of Anna’s Hope, and has also won £250 worth of Usborne Books from the Little Book Snug in Stamford.

The trophy was presented to the school at a special assembly.

Runners up were Nene Valley Academy, Newark Hill Academy and Oakdale Primary School, which will each receive £50 worth of Usborne Books and an Anna’s Hope Schools’ Challenge Trophy.

Carole Hughes said: “Congratulations to Castor school for raising such a wonderful amount which will help make a difference to the lives of children with a brain tumour.

"We really appreciate the support we have had this year from all the schools who took part and Little Book Snug in partnership with Usborne for providing the prizes.”

Alice Edwards, head teacher of Castor Primary School, said: “I am thrilled about the school’s victory in the Anna’s Hope Schools Challenge.

"The prize will make a fantastic addition to our library.

"My pride extends to the school children, their parents, and the local community for their efforts in raising essential funds for children with brain tumours.”

Sarah Freeman, of Little Book Snug said: “I was delighted to support the Anna’s Hope Schools’ challenge in 2023 by providing book prizes for the top four schools in the competition from my business The Little Book Snug.”

Aaron Murrell, director of Good Running Events, said: “As organisers, we’d like to offer our congratulations to Castor School for winning the Anna’s Hope Schools Challenge trophy.”

This yeas Anna’s Hope 5K in the AEPG Great Eastern Run takes place in Peterborough on October 13.