WATCH: Hundreds take part in Anna's Hope 5km fun run in Peterborough city centre

Hundreds of people took to the streets to take part in the Anna’s Hope 5km fun run this morning in Peterborough.

Runners young and old lined up at the Bishop’s Road start line this morning (Sunday) to take part in the race. In total, 738 people ran the race, which this year took a different route, with runners getting a spectacular view of the Cathedral.

Many people were raising money for good causes, and Carole Hughes, co-founder of the Anna’s Hope charity, said it was a special day.

The start of Anna's Hope Fun Run

The Anna’s Hope runners were easily spotted, in blue t-shirts, with many also donning tutus and fairy wings.

She said: “Today means a fantastic amount, to be out in the community, being in the community together, bringing the region together, getting our awareness.

"To have so many people running in the Anna’s Hope 5km is fantastic. We have people running in the half marathon as well.

"For me, seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces says it all. They not just running for charity, they might be running for their personal best, or putting their energy into doing something good for others as well.”

Some runners took part in fancy dress, with one brave man strapping a football goal to his back during the run, while Stuart Storey dressed as Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, while his stepdaughter Abi Evans dressed as a zombie cheerleader as they raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support.