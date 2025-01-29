Cathedrals Association called for more government funding to support struggling Cathedrals in wake of Peterborough appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over £100,000 has already been raised to support Peterborough Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Association of English Cathedrals has issued a rare statement expressing concern for the future of the country’s historic buildings.

The statement comes in the wake of Peterborough Cathedral’s urgent appeal to find £300,000 tpo plug its budget gap caused by the rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not finding the money could result in the Cathedral being forced to close its doors several days in a week.

Launch of the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis Appeal - Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Very Revd Christopher Dalliston speaking to invited guests.

Last week, the government announced that the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme will be extended into the next financial year.

The scheme gives grants towards VAT paid on repairs and renovations to the UK’s listed sites of worship, such as works to the foundations, masonry and monuments integral to the buildings.

There will, however, be a cap of £25,000 on what an organisation can claim during a year, which has raised fears that this will not be enough to meet the needs of individual Cathedrals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no conformation over the future of the scheme beyond the next financial year.

A statement read: “The Association of English Cathedrals is grateful that the Government has agreed a 12-month extension to the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme.

It is concerned, though, that the new cap imposed of £25,000 will have a significantly negative impact on our cathedrals’ ability to continue to maintain and cherish these fragile masterpieces.

“As most cathedrals’ projects are long term, a twelve month extension, with the resulting uncertainty over the Scheme’s future, could have a detrimental impact on our heritage conservation plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be pressing our case with the government further on this in the near future.

“Our cathedrals are the nation’s treasure houses, home to the tombs of kings, queens and princes and hold the shrines of our saints and martyrs.

“They include UNESCO World Heritage Sites, many are Grade I listed and they care for some of the country’s most unique treasures including the Mappa Mundi, copies of the Magna Carta, ancient texts and other treasures.

"They stand strong at the heart of the nation at times of national sorrow and national celebration, and are an open door at all times to all people of all faiths and no faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With no regular funding from the government, and limited funding from the Church Commissioners, our cathedrals survive or fall by their ability to find creative ways and partnerships to generate the income needed to fund, not just operational costs, but also the huge costs of repair and maintenance.

"Only ten of our cathedrals, plus the two Royal Peculiars of Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel, Windsor, charge an entrance fee.

“Despite that, all our cathedrals are free to enter for worship, for prayer and to light a candle, and no-one would ever be turned away.

“We would welcome a fresh conversation around how we are funded if our role as custodians of the nation’s spiritual and historic heritage is to be sustainable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Cathedral appeal has already raised over £100,000 in just over two weeks.

The link to donate can be found at www.kindlink.com/fundraising/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/cathedral-in-crisis/.