Campaigners rally to save vital hub for people with learning disabilities

The Industrial Hub, based in Hampton, is set to close in June.

Campaigners have begun to rally in support of a vital hub for people with learning disabilities in Peterborough.

As revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph last month, The Industrial Hub, based in Hampton, which is part of City College Peterborough’s Day Opportunities program to support vulnerable adults is to close on June 16.

The hub provides training opportunities and work experience for people with learning disabilities and or autism. It is operated by City College Peterborough but funded by Peterborough City Council.

The college has stated that the decision has had to be made due to “changes in funding.”

The decision has left many service users, family members and staff devastated.

An online petition to save the service has been launched and has surpassed 1300 signatures in under a week.

One of those spearheading the campaign to save the hub is Julie Cyngier, whose son Richard (41) has been working at the hub for the past seven years.

She said: “The service is a lifeline for vulnerable and learning disabled adults in Peterborough. There are so many that have been going there that are absolutely destroyed. There have been people going there for over 30 years!

“There is no alternative for them.

“When you cut services like this, others will have to come in to play, some of which Peterborough barely has any of. Mental health services for learning disabled adults for instance.

“What will they do with their days? At the moment, they feel useful and they do a job. They have a real sense of contributing to society

“It is their social life and their family to, they can be so isolated otherwise.”

Campaigners will be holding a peaceful protest outside of the Town Hall on Wednesday (April 9) between 11am and 1pm.

Latest updates from the campaign can be found at Save The Industrial Hub on Facebook.