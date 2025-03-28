Hub offering work experience and training for people with learning disabilities and autism to close
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A hub offering training opportunities and work experience for people with learning and physical disabilities is to close.
The Industrial Hub, based in Hampton, is part of City College Peterborough’s Day Opportunities program to support adults with learning disabilities and autism in finding employment and gaining skills.
There is also an Employment Hub and a City Hub, both based at the college offering support to find work as well as other day services such as activities to develop life skills including budgeting, basic numeracy and cooking.
These services can be accessed following referrals from Peterborough City Council and remain unaffected.
The industrial hub, which is set to close, provides training opportunities and work experience for people with learning disabilities and or autism.
People are encouraged to get involved in a range of activities including woodworking, making kindling, can crushing and painting.
There is also a shop at the hub for Hampton Handy Crafts, which gives a chance to sell the unique, themed and personal gifts and signs created by users of the hub.
The college has confirmed that the hub will close in the next three months with staff members being cut.
Tasha Dalton, Principal at City College Peterborough, said: "Due to changes in funding, City College Peterborough need to streamline its services, which unfortunately means that operations at the Industrial Hub will be winding down over the next three months. This will have an impact on staff, who will be entering a consultation process from Monday 17 March.
"City College Peterborough will be looking at ways to incorporate the fantastic work achieved at the Hub into other areas. However, the Hub itself will no longer operate from Hampton.
"City College Peterborough are working closely with PCC to ensure that those who access our services have clear options moving forward, and people who use their services that will be affected by these changes have been communicated with."