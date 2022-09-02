Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough United club legend Tommy Robson.

The campaign to raise the funds to erect a statue of Peterborough United club legend and freedom of the city holder Tommy Robson has been officially launched at an event on Thursday (September 1).

Former players, friends, club personnel and fans alike gathered at the Proud to be Posh exhibition at the city museum to hear the plans.

The process of honouring Robson with a statue began even before he passed away in October 2020. Following Robson’s diagnosis with Motor neurone disease in 2019, Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association (PISA 2000) already began thinking that it would love to permanently honour Robson's legacy not just to the club but to the city.

Launch of the Tommy Robson statue appeal at Peterborough Museum. Former Posh players John Cozens, David Gregory and Trevor Quow with (back) Posh fan Adi Mowles and former Posh director Bob Symns with Tommy's shirt.

PISA Chairman Adi Mowles said: “Tommy was a true hero of mine as a player and then became an even bigger one to me when I got to know him as a man. He was a true Posh legend and we knew that as soon as he told us about his diagnosis that we wanted to do all that we could to honour him.

"He was a true man of the people. I know that there were plenty who loved him that had never even seen him play football.

Robson made a club-record 559 games for Posh, scoring 128 times to also put him second on the club’s all-time list. He continued playing in the Peterborough league well into his 50s and became well known to so many in the city through his business interests and his role as club ambassador.

The supporter’s association successfully raised around £80,000 six years ago to erect a statue to another club legend, Chris Turner, outside of the club’s London Road stadium. The diminutive Robson used to joke- “at least my statue will cost a lot less in bronze than his!”

The Chris Turner statue at the Weston Homes Stadium. Sculpted by Sean Hedges-Quinn.

The London Road stadium will also be the location of the Robson statue- which will immortalise him in a pose from his playing career that is yet to be decided.

Given the current economic situation, it is not known the exact amount the Tommy Robson Statue Committee, made up largely of PISA members, will need to raise but they have already made a strong start; raising £35,000 towards the costs. The final total required could be around £100,000.

The campaign has been ongoing but on the back burner for the last couple of years due to the pandemic and it was decided that now was a better time to hold the official launch.

The money has been raised so far through donations from TR11 club members donating £11 a month (Robson’s famous shirt number) as well as other donations from businesses and individuals.

The Peterborough United Supporters Trust have donated £5000 towards the fund as well as a further £5000 from the proceeds of the book Tommy Robson On the Wing- written about his life. Local charity The Free Kicks Foundation will also share donations from their annual golf day this year with the statue fund.

Adi added: “It didn’t feel right to hold a launch before now and it is still a very difficult time for many but we know there is so much good will in the city and we know so many are behind the project.

“We are determined to bring Tommy back home and in that way, the delay to the new stadium is quite nice because London Road is his home and we want to get him there and then have the option to move him. We know we will succeed but at the moment timescales and costs are just so up in the air.

“We absolutely know we have the right sculptor as he worked so well and meticulously with us to create the likeness of Chris Turner.”

Sean Hedges-Quinn will create the statue as part of what will be a nine or ten-month process up to the unveiling. As well as Chris Turner, he has previously cast footballing legends such as Sir Alf Ramsey, Sir Bobby Robson in bronze.

To find out more about donating to the statue fund visit: https://thetommyrobsonstatue.co.uk/.