A new book on the life of Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson has been published in time for Christmas

The front cover of 'Tommy Robson on the Wing'

The book ‘Tommy Robson on the Wing’ was originally a Posh Trust project to serve the needs of Robson while he battled against MND, but he passed away in October, 2020 aged 76.

Authors, and Trust Board members, Dene Butler and Ray Cole spent many evenings in Robson’s company interviewing him and documenting his life on and off the pitch.

The book covers his childhood, his football career at all his clubs, Northampton, Chelsea and Newcastle as well as Posh, plus his days in non league and his life after football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robson has provided photographs from his personal album and he names his all-time Posh XI.

All the statistics from a playing career which spanned 19 years and 700 competitive matches, 559 of them for Posh.

The book was a Trust project for over two years and it’s hoped over 1,000 copies will be sold with 100% of the proceeds going into the statue and to the MND Association.

Robson was awarded the ‘Freedom of the City’ by Peterborough City Council, but sadly passed away before his ceremony.

After finishing his 13-year playing career with Posh, Robson worked as a youth coach and a marketing executive at London Road. He was a popular sponsors’ host on matchdays well into his 70s.

A bronze statue of Robson has been commissioned and will be placed alongside one of his great friend and teammate for many years Chris Turner outside the Posh stadium.