A Cambridgeshire business has made a £10,000 donation to a charity that supports children and young people with brain tumours.

Anna’s Hope was founded by Carole and Robert Hughes, from Stamford, after their three-year-old young daughter, Anna, passed away from a brain in 2006.

The donation will help the charity to continue its work to support children and young people diagnosed with brain tumours through specialist support and rehabilitation – as well as increasing awareness of childhood brain tumours.

Carole Hughes, founder of the charity Anna's Hope, receives a cheque from Mary Gilbey from Anglia Translations

“On behalf of Anna’s Hope, I would like to thank Mary and all at Anglia Translations Ltd for this wonderful donation that will make a huge difference to the lives of the children and families we support,” Carole Hughes, founder of Anna’s Hope, said.

“Every penny will go to supporting specialist neuro rehabilitation by the Anna’s Hope therapy team as part of the Brainbow Service and will provide six months support for six children.”

Anglia Translations Ltd is a Cambridgeshire-based business which provides language translation services.

Director of Anglia Translations Ltd, Mary Gilbey, said: “We have been immensely proud to have Anna’s Hope as our charity of the year these past twelve months. I have known Carole for quite a few years and the work that her and her fabulous fairies do in this region is absolutely astonishing.