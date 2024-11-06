Bretton Library is the second busiest library in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bretton Library is set to be significantly downsized to make room for the new Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough.

The library, which is located in the Cresset Centre in Bretton, currently has three floors but the Peterborough Telegraph understand that plans to repurpose the building would see it will be reduced to just one, with the ground level, back offices and the upstairs floor set to be converted into the new Dementia Resource Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library, which is set to lose at least 50% of its space, is set to be left with the level located below the ground floor. The library is also set to lose access o the adjoining room on the downstairs floor that can be rented out.

Bretton Library at the Cresset Centre.

This means that a number of the library’s resources, including computers, self-checkout machines, printers/photocopiers and e-books will all need to be located into the downstairs space or be lost entirely.

A large amount of the books are also set to face the axe with the single floor unlikely to be able to accommodate all of the books currently housed on the two floors above it.

The library is owned by the council, which is in the process of rehousing the Dementia Resource Centre from its current home on York Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current centre, which supports carers, families of and people with a diagnosis of dementia, as well as putting on workshops and hosting a cafe, has been placed on the market by the council and users have been told that they must relocate by March 2025.

Bretton Library at the Cresset Centre.

The centre is run by the Alzheimer’s Society but is funded wholly by Peterborough City Council.

Staff and groups that are set to be affected have been informed of the proposed change and the Peterborough Telegraph understands that this could happen as soon as December.

The library hosts a number of clubs, these include a children’s rhymetime, homework club, a knit and natter group, a repair cafe, craft workshops, computer courses and a family history group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Whitehead, who runs the family history group based at the library said: “I’m worried that a lot of the group won’t be able to continue. What is going to happen to all of the books as well? All the books from two floors will have to go completely or be culled, and who would be in charge of making that decision?

“This wasn’t put out to any of the public beforehand or any of the groups, we have just been told in the past week.

“The library has been there for the past 50 years, it it a shame that they just want to take it away.

“I’m also concerned about access, the current lifts are not big enough to get a wheelchair into them. “There are toilets at the back of the library but these are not accessible either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The library is a great community hub. More should be done to help increase its use but it is still the second busiest library in the city and does make money and cutting most of its space is not the way to do it.”

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for adults and health, said: "The unit at The Cresset currently used for Bretton Library, which is large and across three floors, will also be the base for the Dementia Resource Centre from next Spring.

"Plans are still being drawn up for the relocation of the DRC, but we can reassure the public that space will still be provided to offer a library service from the same location.

"We expect the library to have access to 50% of the space that it does currently, however final plans are still being agreed.

"We will release further details when we are able to."