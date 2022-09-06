Bosses of a leading care home in Peterborough say they are well positioned to withstand the impact of soaring energy prices.

Directors of PJ Care, which runs the Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre in Bretton, say they have been planning for the price hikes since just before the UK left the European Union.

Neil Russell, chairman of PJ Care, which was named as ‘best care home to work for in the UK by its staff, said: “We at PJ Care have been planning for and expecting these increases for some time.

“They were forecast before the implementation of Brexit and should not have come as a surprise.

He added: “While we recognise the difficulties many care providers will be facing with increasing utility bills and other inflationary increases for food etc.

“Our budgeting and forecasting has ensured that we can continue to provide the same high quality care to all of our residents.

“So while utility bills are increasing we are not using this as an excuse to reduce costs elsewhere, but as a well run business have made allowances.

“We will see a reduced profit margin, but the quality of care and wellbeing of our residents is more important.

He added: “We are not sitting back and complaining about a lack of investment from government and local authorities.

“But we are working proactively with funders and commissioners to ensure our income continues to support the increasing cost of providing care.”

But spiralling energy prices are causing a headache for others.

Yasamine Watts, co-owner of Florence House, in Park Road, Peterborough, and the Garden Lodge, in Glinton, said: “The price of food is also going up, insurance costs are rising and staff are asking for a pay rise.

“But we can’t give pay rises if our costs are going to be astronomical.

“We don’t want to have to put fees up but we might not have any choice.