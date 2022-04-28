A Peterborough care home has been named as ‘best care home to work for in the UK by its staff.

PJ Care, which runs the Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre in Bretton, was also named as one of the top five health and social care employers.

The neurological care specialists are ranked 2nd in the ‘Best Health and Social Care Provider’ category – seven places higher than last year - in the ‘Best Companies’ awards which recognise organisations whose staff are engaged.

The Eagle Wood centre run by PJ Care. Staff have rated it as the best care home to work for in the country

By asking staff to respond to survey questions, the awards measure how much pride they have in what they are doing and how much faith they have in those around them.

More than 50% of PJ Care’s staff took part in the survey in 2021. They rated PJ Care on factors such as how much they enjoy working for the company, how beneficial training is and the sense of family in their team.

The company employs more than 550 staff at Eagle Wood and its two centres in Milton Keynes.

A total of 83% of staff felt proud to work for PJ Care and nearly three quarters (72%) said they were happy with their work/life balance. 73% said their job is good for their personal growth.

The results also mean the company ranks 21st in the best companies to work for in the south east, and 25th in the east of England.

PJ Care’s chairman, Neil Russell said; “The continuation of the COVID pandemic and the introduction – then revocation - of mandatory vaccinations have made the last 12 months extremely challenging for our staff so we are delighted with the results.

“We have done our utmost for our team during this period and we are grateful to them for taking the time to share their views. All three of our care centres have been almost full to capacity and the staff have worked so hard to maintain the standard of life we want to provide for our residents. I send them my sincere thanks.”