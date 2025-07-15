Body found in River Nene was that of a missing woman
The woman’s body was found in the river at Nene Parade, in Wisbech, yesterday (July 14) at about 11.45am.
Today, it was confirmed the body was that of a missing woman from Lincolnshire.
Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter is to be handed over to the coroner.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “The body was that of a woman from Lincolnshire.
"The incident is not deemed as suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.”
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire police said: “ I can confirm that the body found in the river at Wisbech is a woman who was reported missing from Lincolnshire yesterday (July 14).”
