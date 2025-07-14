Body discovered today in the River Nene at Wisbech

A police investigation is under way after a body was discovered in the River Nene today.

The body was found in the river at Nene Parade, in Wisbech.

Police say they were alerted to the discovery at 11.45am today by a member of the public.

No details have been released about the identity of the body.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are still at the scene and an investigation is on-going. .

He confirmed: “A body was found in a Fenland river earlier today.

