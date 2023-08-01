Free tea dance events which proved to be “so popular” when trialled in 2022 are being held in Fenland towns again this year.

The events are being run by Active Fenland, which is part of Fenland District Council. Active Fenland provides a range of free and low cost informal, fun, sport, and physical activity sessions in community settings across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Susan Wallwork, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “These events were so popular last year that we’re running them again.

The free tea dance events are open to everyone and will be held in March, Chatteris, Wisbech and Whittlesey throughout August and September.

“The dances are open to anyone and everyone, from avid dancers, and absolute beginners right through to those who’d label themselves as having two left feet.

"Even people who just fancy an afternoon of tea and nibbles with a bit of music and entertainment are encouraged to come along.”

Councillor Wallwork was keen to emphasise the social benefits of the events:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re a wonderful opportunity for people to get out and about and enjoy an afternoon of traditional companionship, entertainment and fun,” she said.

The events will usually include a variety of dance styles and music such as ballroom, Latin, sequence and party dances. All abilities will be accommodated and the dance instructor will break down the steps to make them simple to follow.

The tea dances will be held between 2pm and 4pm on Fridays at the following venues:

- March, at March Braza Club, Elm Road - AUGUST 4

- Chatteris, at the King Edward Community Centre, King Edward’s Road - AUGUST 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Wisbech, at the Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road - SEPTEMBER 8

- Whittlesey, Childers Sports and Social Club, Station Road, Whittlesey - SEPTEMBER 29

Entry, instruction and refreshments are provided free of charge. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Places at the above events can be booked by sending an email to [email protected]

Bookings can also be made over the phone by calling 07592 774656 and leaving a message with your name and the number of people who will be attending.