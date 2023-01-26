Adults in Wisbech and the surrounding area, who consider themselves to be overweight, are being encouraged to take advantage of new Run for Fun sessions.

The free sessions – which are being provided by Fenland District Council’s Active Fenland team – will form part of a free 12-week programme of support for people who are looking to live a healthier lifestyle.

Anyone aged 18 or over who considers themselves to be overweight – or has a BMI over 25 – is welcome to come along.

Organisers of Wisbech's free new 'Run for Fun' sessions hope they will encourage Fenland residents to live ‘happier, healthier lives’ (image:stock/Getty Images).

Speaking about the programme, Fenland District councillor Sam Clark noted: “This is another great initiative from our Active Fenland team to help people achieve happier, healthier lives.”

He said the programme, which will eventually be rolled out to other areas within the region, would welcome “any adult who feels they need to lose weight and wants help and support to do that.”

Those attending will be given an information booklet filled with simple weekly goals to help them strive towards better health in-between sessions. These goals, such as trying to remain well hydrated, considering portion sizes and eating healthier snacks, will be relatively straightforward and achievable.

Participants will be asked to weigh themselves at the first and last sessions to monitor their progress towards achieving their weight loss goals.

Cllr Clark was keen to allay any apprehensions some people may have about attending the sessions.

“The atmosphere will be fun, friendly and encouraging,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve never even run for a bus before - it’s all about taking a first step together.”

The first session will be held on February 7 at Thomas Clarkson Academy Sports Hall on Corporation Road in Wisbech.

Starting at 7pm and lasting for an hour, this ‘taster session’ will give people the chance to check out the vibe, meet the coaches and see if it is right for them.

The only thing attendees will need to bring is clothing and footwear that’s suitable for indoor running, and a full drinks bottle.

Booking is essential. Anybody who would like to register their interest can do so by emailing [email protected] or by calling 07517 532129.

