Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning digital marketing agency in Peterborough is creating jobs as 24 year old business continues to expand.

​The Brave Agency, based in Thorpe Wood, and which employs 25 staff, has created four jobs in the last three months and expects to recruit a further five employees over the next six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Conte, formerly of Peterborough-based EMAP, founded Brave Agency in 2000, and says that despite the current backdrop of international conflict and political turmoil at home, business is looking good for the year ahead.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023. Guest speaker and adventurer James Ketchell, left, with the digital and technology award winners Brave Agency, with founder Tony Conte, centre.

He said: “Last year was a challenging one but we found that our clients had an extra good year.

"It’s still early but this year looks pretty good – we’re not worrying.

He added: “As much as it seems to be doom and gloom out there we are in a position to keep on growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Conte said: “Ninety eight per cent of everything we do is digital and we work with businesses in many sectors from online shops, sports, fashion, engineering, automotive and lots of other different sectors

"Our range of clients means we are a full service agency with everything under one roof and it makes us more resilient to a certain degree as we don’t have all our eggs in one basket.

“And online spending is forecast to grow significantly over the next few years.”

Brave Agency, which won the Digital/Tech company of the year award at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023, specialises in providing tailormade digital marketing solutions for its clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Conte said: “We find that even when times are tough, businesses have largely dropped the view that spending in marketing must be the first thing to go.

"I think that is largely the result of the growth of online business - basically if you’re not visible online then you’re assumed not to be there.

He added: "Winning the PT business awards’ title allows us to reach out to existing clients and and to new clients as it’s recognition that the supplier they are using is getting awards for its work.