Award winning marketing firm Brave Agency in Peterborough to create jobs as business grows
An award-winning digital marketing agency in Peterborough is creating jobs as 24 year old business continues to expand.
The Brave Agency, based in Thorpe Wood, and which employs 25 staff, has created four jobs in the last three months and expects to recruit a further five employees over the next six months.
Tony Conte, formerly of Peterborough-based EMAP, founded Brave Agency in 2000, and says that despite the current backdrop of international conflict and political turmoil at home, business is looking good for the year ahead.
He said: “Last year was a challenging one but we found that our clients had an extra good year.
"It’s still early but this year looks pretty good – we’re not worrying.
He added: “As much as it seems to be doom and gloom out there we are in a position to keep on growing.
Mr Conte said: “Ninety eight per cent of everything we do is digital and we work with businesses in many sectors from online shops, sports, fashion, engineering, automotive and lots of other different sectors
"Our range of clients means we are a full service agency with everything under one roof and it makes us more resilient to a certain degree as we don’t have all our eggs in one basket.
“And online spending is forecast to grow significantly over the next few years.”
Brave Agency, which won the Digital/Tech company of the year award at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023, specialises in providing tailormade digital marketing solutions for its clients.
Mr Conte said: “We find that even when times are tough, businesses have largely dropped the view that spending in marketing must be the first thing to go.
"I think that is largely the result of the growth of online business - basically if you’re not visible online then you’re assumed not to be there.
He added: "Winning the PT business awards’ title allows us to reach out to existing clients and and to new clients as it’s recognition that the supplier they are using is getting awards for its work.
"It helps us to remind them that we are a good choice and we are doing great things and being recognised for them. It might be challenging out there but clients know they are we are with the right company.”