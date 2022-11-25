Celebrations as winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022 are announced
Triple awards success for fashion retailer Yours Clothing
The best in Peterborough business was celebrated tonight as the winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards were finally revealed.
More than 200 people attended the glittering ceremony, held at the Holiday Inn, in Thorpe Wood, where the trophies were presented to the winners of the 26th annual awards.
There was a triple success for fashion retailer Yours Clothing, of Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.
Its founder, Andrew Killingsworth was named Business Person of the Year, while the company was named Large Business of the Year and winner of the Corporate Social Responsibility Award.
And it was a double success for Connections Legal Management, of High Street, Ketton, Stamford, which won Employer of the Year while its founder Laura Wilson was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
Guest speaker British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War, recalled the ordeal of his injuries and recovery but interspersed his account with many humorous anecdotes and lessons for business people today.
Compere for the event, which featured a three course dinner, was Peterborough radio presenter Kev Lawrence.
Winners of the PT Business Excellence Awards 2022:
Large Business of the Year: Winner Yours Clothing
Medium Business of the Year: Winner Rapidrop Global Ltd
Small Business of the Year: Winner Henson Crisp
Best New Business/Start up of the Year: Winner Funnel Boost
Employer of the Year: Winner Connections Legal Management
Innovation of the Year: Winner Loaded Bikes
Customer Service Award: Winner Peter's Cleaners
Sustainability Award: Winner Shoplight
Digital/Technology Company of the Year: Winner Clarity Stack
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Winner Laura Wilson Connections Legal Management
Business Person of the Year: Winner Andrew Killingsworth Yours Clothing
Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Winner Yours Clothing
