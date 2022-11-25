The winners group for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022.

The best in Peterborough business was celebrated tonight as the winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards were finally revealed.

More than 200 people attended the glittering ceremony, held at the Holiday Inn, in Thorpe Wood, where the trophies were presented to the winners of the 26th annual awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a triple success for fashion retailer Yours Clothing, of Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.

The winners of the 26th annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards have been announced.

Its founder, Andrew Killingsworth was named Business Person of the Year, while the company was named Large Business of the Year and winner of the Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

And it was a double success for Connections Legal Management, of High Street, Ketton, Stamford, which won Employer of the Year while its founder Laura Wilson was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guest speaker British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War, recalled the ordeal of his injuries and recovery but interspersed his account with many humorous anecdotes and lessons for business people today.

Compere for the event, which featured a three course dinner, was Peterborough radio presenter Kev Lawrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Azets were the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Winners of the PT Business Excellence Awards 2022:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large Business of the Year: Winner Yours Clothing

Medium Business of the Year: Winner Rapidrop Global Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business of the Year: Winner Henson Crisp

Best New Business/Start up of the Year: Winner Funnel Boost

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employer of the Year: Winner Connections Legal Management

Innovation of the Year: Winner Loaded Bikes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customer Service Award: Winner Peter's Cleaners

Sustainability Award: Winner Shoplight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital/Technology Company of the Year: Winner Clarity Stack

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Winner Laura Wilson Connections Legal Management

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Person of the Year: Winner Andrew Killingsworth Yours Clothing

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Winner Yours Clothing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to our sponsors:

Azets (Headline sponsor)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore

Princebuild

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspire Education Group (Peterborough College)

Peterborough City Council/Opportunity Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Homes

Growthworks (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hegarty Solicitors

Complete IT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinnacle House

Kamarin Computers