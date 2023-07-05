A woman from Peterborough who has spent the last fifteen years looking after and training guide dog puppies, has won a volunteering award.

Ruth Revis signed up as a volunteer Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs fifteen years ago.

‘Puppy Raisers’ for Guide Dogs are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Guide dog Bonnie at 2 months old.

The role involves looking after puppies for the first 12-16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised guide dog training, with all costs covered.

Ruth won the ‘Expert’ category as part of the Guide Dogs Local Volunteer Awards, which take place every year in June.

Ruth said: “I began puppy raising my first black Labrador guide dog puppy called George, fifteen years ago.

“He was followed by puppy Mickie, who came back to live with us permanently, when being a guide dog didn't suit him.

Bonnie at ten months old.

“Our current guide dog puppy Bonnie is our eleventh pup we’re puppy raising, but we’ve also fostered many other pups on a short-term basis too.

“The thing I enjoy most about puppy raising is the companionship of each individual pup as they develop their own personality.

“I also enjoy the companionship of other volunteer Puppy Raisers who live locally, being together out and about on public transport and at shopping centres.

“I feel thrilled our Puppy Development Advisor, who nominated me, wanted me to know I'm appreciated by her.

“It's motivating to have won this award for my volunteer role where I'm so well supported by my Puppy Development Advisor.”

Ruth’s nominator said: “I would like to nominate Ruth as she is a huge asset to the charity and constantly leads by example, as well as being a lovely support to other new Puppy Raisers.

“Ruth is the perfect dream balance of having lots of experience in the role, but she also embraces ongoing learning.

“As well as this, she has always been keen to be in touch with local Puppy Raisers and has been so welcoming and supportive of new local volunteers.

“This reassures them greatly and I too appreciate them learning from her calm handling, excellent dog knowledge and ability to pass on great advice and support to others.