The now closed Argos store at Maskew Avenue, in Peterborough

Plans to relocate a prominent Argos store in Peterborough have been completed.

The store at Maskew Avenue was closed last week as part of a national move by owners Sainsbury’s to move Argos into its supermarkets.

A spokesman confirmed the closure of its Maskew Avenue Argos store and its relocation to the Sainsbury’s store at Bretton.

He said: “The transformation of our Argos store and distribution network has been progressing at pace for several years now, improving availability, convenience and service for customers.

"As part of this we are continuing to open new Argos stores and collection points in many of our Sainsbury’s supermarkets, enabling customers to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products from Argos while picking up their groceries.”