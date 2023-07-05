Plans have been drawn up to open a new Argos outlet in Peterborough.

Bosses of supermarket giant Sainsbury’s have secured approval to make alterations to its store at the Bretton Centre in Rightwell, West Bretton.

Planning officers at Peterborough City Council have given the green light to a building control request from the supermarket to create a specific area for the Argos outlet.

It is thought the move will create a number of new jobs.

It is not known when it is planned to open the outlet.

Catalogue brand Argos was acquired by Sainsbury’s in 2016 and has been involved in opening small outlets within the supermarket chain’s stores.

Sainsbury’s has been approached for a response.