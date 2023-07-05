News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Green light for proposals to open Argos inside Sainsbury's at Peterborough's Bretton Centre

Plans follow closure of catalogue brand’s store in Queensgate
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST

Plans have been drawn up to open a new Argos outlet in Peterborough.

Bosses of supermarket giant Sainsbury’s have secured approval to make alterations to its store at the Bretton Centre in Rightwell, West Bretton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning officers at Peterborough City Council have given the green light to a building control request from the supermarket to create a specific area for the Argos outlet.

Plans have been drawn up to open an Argos outlet in the Sainsbury's store in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough.Plans have been drawn up to open an Argos outlet in the Sainsbury's store in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough.
Plans have been drawn up to open an Argos outlet in the Sainsbury's store in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough.
Most Popular

It is thought the move will create a number of new jobs.

It is not known when it is planned to open the outlet.

Catalogue brand Argos was acquired by Sainsbury’s in 2016 and has been involved in opening small outlets within the supermarket chain’s stores.

Sainsbury’s has been approached for a response.

An Argos store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre was closed three years ago as the retailer shut up to 70 standalone stores nationally.

Read More
Argos closes in Queensgate
Related topics:ArgosSainsbury'sPeterborough