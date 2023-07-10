Plans to open a new Argos store in Peterborough will create 14 jobs, it has been revealed.

The outlet will be located inside the Sainsbury’s store at the Bretton Centre in Rightwell, West Bretton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Argos spokesperson said: “The new store will employ 14 colleagues, including three members of the management team.

A new Argos store will open in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough, in the autumn creating 14 jobs.

He said: "As part of our plan to deliver better convenience and availability for our customers, we are opening new Argos stores in many of our Sainsbury’s supermarkets – this includes our Bretton Superstore, where are planning to open a new Argos store this autumn, enabling customers to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products from Argos while picking up their groceries.”

There are 420 plus Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets across the country.