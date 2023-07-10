News you can trust since 1948
Jobs to be created as new Argos store opens at Peterborough's Bretton Centre

Autumn opening planned for new outlet
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST

Plans to open a new Argos store in Peterborough will create 14 jobs, it has been revealed.

The outlet will be located inside the Sainsbury’s store at the Bretton Centre in Rightwell, West Bretton.

An Argos spokesperson said: “The new store will employ 14 colleagues, including three members of the management team.

A new Argos store will open in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough, in the autumn creating 14 jobs.
He said: "As part of our plan to deliver better convenience and availability for our customers, we are opening new Argos stores in many of our Sainsbury’s supermarkets – this includes our Bretton Superstore, where are planning to open a new Argos store this autumn, enabling customers to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products from Argos while picking up their groceries.”

There are 420 plus Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets across the country.

Peterborough City Council gave the green light this month to a building control request from the supermarket to create a specific area for the Argos outlet.

