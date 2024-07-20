Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New plan should help secure extra funding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans to make it easier for people to use active and sustainable travel in Peterborough have been approved.

Councillors have agreed to move on with works that will enhance walking and cycling routes and which will help encourage more people to use active transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approval was given at a meeting of Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet.

Peterborough City Council has agreed new action to increase active and sustainable travel in Peterborough

The 10 year Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan highlights walking and cycling routes that should be targeted for improvement as they offer the best opportunity to increase walking and cycling trips in the city.

The plan is expected to put the council in a better position to bid for active travel schemes building on the current funding already been secured which includes:

About £3 million for a new cycleway on Thorpe Wood.

Nearly £1 million to design cycleways along sections of Oundle Road, Thorpe Road and adjacent to Bourges Boulevard.

Other major schemes where active travel is a major component, such as the £48 million secured for Peterborough Station Quarter.

About £400,000 of revenue grant for feasibility and early design options to help develop the 16 cycling routes identified in the LCWIP as well as behaviour change initiatives.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “The LCWIP will have positive impacts on the environment as it will enable people to travel via active and sustainable modes in the future, tying in with our work to reduce carbon emissions.

“We are committed to providing quality walking and cycling routes that will enable more people to travel to work, education or for leisure in a sustainable way.”