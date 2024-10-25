Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anglain Water recently pledged to spend £66 million to tackle storm overflows in Lincolnshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water expects its bills to rise by 15% by the end of the decade.

This week, national headlines have reported that water companies across England and Wales are requesting even higher bills than initially proposed in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to data from the water regulator Ofwat, these companies are seeking an average increase of 40%, which would raise the average annual bill to £615 by 2030, compared to the current average of £439.

Anglian Water

However, a spokesperson for Anglian Water insists it expects its average combined bill for water and sewage services to rise from roughly £1.36 per day (before inflation) to £1.57 by 2029/30.

They said: “We expect the average bill to be £1.57 a day (before inflation) – a rise of around 21p per day on today’s average prices and one of the lowest in the UK. This increase will help pay for the vital, multiple billions of pounds of investment we’re planning for this region.

“But we agree that we need to protect those customers who are struggling to pay too, which is why our business plan also includes our biggest ever package of customer support which will help over 300,000 customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Water, the largest water company in the UK, is now looking for its bills to rise by 53%, costing £667 a year by the end of the decade, according to figures from Ofwat.

Meanwhile, Southern Water is looking to increase bills by 84%, with an annual cost of £772.

Anglain Water recently pledged to spend £66 million to tackle storm overflows in Lincolnshire after a dramatic rise in sewage spills into local rivers in 2023.

According to figures from the Environment Agency, it was responsible for 31,623 spills throughout the year, a 97% increase on the 2022 figures.