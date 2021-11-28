Anglian Water donates furniture to Peterborough charities

Anglian Water

Staff working on one of the water company’s flagship projects, the Strategic Pipeline Alliance (SPA) – which is creating hundreds of kilometres of new, interconnecting pipelines – were keen to pass on the chairs and desks to new homes once they realised they had more than they needed.

They approached Business In The Community (BITC), which links organisations and the communities they serve, to help them find groups who could make use of it.

Three charities came forward: Little Miracles and The Latvian Community Association, both based in Peterborough, and St George’s Church in Stamford, will all share out the desks and chairs.

Lil Wade, Head of People & Leadership Development at SPA, said: “We want to help our community in Peterborough, and the surrounding areas, as much as we can, so our Sustainability Team was determined to spend time finding a new lease of life for the furniture.

“Small actions like these add up, and form part of our commitment to sustainability and to support communities.”

Little Miracles is a charity that supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions.

The Latvian Community Association arranges events and activities for young people while St George’s comes to the aid of people who are desperately in need of furniture.

All the charities are within the area where Anglian Water plans to lay many kilometres of new pipework in a massive project to improve the water infrastructure in the region.

It is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK and will help secure water supplies for future generations. The total investment will be about £400 million and, once complete, the new network will be longer than any UK motorway.