Anger over rats and anti-social behaviour at Peterborough's Fletton Quays development

A resident has called for action to be taken at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays after reports rats and anti-social behaviour are making people’s lives a misery.

The development, which is still being built by the riverside, has seen large apartment blocks created alongside office blocks, while a new Hilton Hotel is under construction.

But Reg Davies, who has lived at Fletton Quays for two years, said there were a number of issues.

Rats have been reported at Fletton Quays

He said: “Rats are a major issue here. Some of the newer buildings are infested with them.

"You can smell the rat urine in some of the buildings.

"You can see on the bins where they are trying to chew through the lids to get into them.

"There have also been problems with rats chewing through things in cars, meaning they don’t work.

"We have called a meeting with Gateway, who own the freehold, about it, which will happen tonight (July 26).”

Reg also said there had been serious issues with anti-social behaviour in the area.

Earlier this month, Cambridgeshire Police put a warning out to parents, after children as young 11 were found in derelict buildings on the building site.

Officers had been on patrol following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Reg said: “It is causing a big problem. Kids are coming into the car parks by the river and causing a lot of trouble.

"We found a large knife on the footpath by the dentist not long ago.

"We don’t always get the police down here when they are called – when they do come, the kids just move across by the river.”

When police issued the warning over anti-social behaviour in the area, a spokesperson for the force said: “There has been numerous reports of criminal damage within the car parks, ASB at the shops/cafes and also continuous damage to gain access to disused, derelict buildings.

"During patrols officer's located several groups of youths, some as young as 11 in the grounds of derelict buildings but what's worse, is locating them inside the buildings!

"This is a dangerous place to be with missing floorboards and support beams rotting - the signs are not there to be ignored, and the secured fences not to be damaged to enter.

“We have secured the fence line and notified partners to revisit the location for yet again more security fixes, obtained all details and will be engaging further with parent/guardians regarding some education.”

Along with the new Hilton Hotel, the Passport Office has recently relocated to Fletton Quays at a new hub.

