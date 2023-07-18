Warning to parents as children aged 11 found in dangerous building site at Fletton Quays, Peterborough

Parents are bring warned about the dangers of children entering building sites – after children as young as 11 were found at a city centre site.

Police have been carrying out patrols at Fletton Quays following a number of reports of anti-social behaviour and other issues around the development.

Issues have been raised around problems at shops, cafes and in car parks – but officers were shocked to find youngsters playing in the building sites and derelict buildings – and have warned parents ahead of the summer holidays about the associated risks.

Police have issued the warning after youngsters were found in derelict buildings. Photo: Cambs Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said security has now been improved on the site – and they would be engaging with parents to ensure children are kept safe.

The spokesperson said: “There has been numerous reports of criminal damage within the car parks, ASB at the shops/cafes and also continuous damage to gain access to disused, derelict buildings.

“During patrols officer's located several groups of youths, some as young as 11 in the grounds of derelict buildings but what's worse, is locating them inside the buildings!

“This is a dangerous place to be with missing floorboards and support beams rotting - the signs are not there to be ignored, and the secured fences not to be damaged to enter.